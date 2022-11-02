Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $81.58 Million Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 932,632 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.05% of Dana worth $81,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 42,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

