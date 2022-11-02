Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 3.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of General Electric worth $829,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 122,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,281. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

