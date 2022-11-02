Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,564 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Booking worth $154,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $55.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,833.58. 9,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,136. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,811.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,947.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,498.66.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

