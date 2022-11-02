Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $256,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,082,000 after buying an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after buying an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of MHK traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.91. 12,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,015. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

