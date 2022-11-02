Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368,986 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.25% of Steelcase worth $99,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 8.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 10.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Steelcase Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $861.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.