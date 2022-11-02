Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 62,822 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,822 shares during the period. MetLife comprises about 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of MetLife worth $316,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.22. 117,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,979. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $74.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

