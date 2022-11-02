Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 109.64% and a net margin of 0.25%.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NS stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.94. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 110,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,014,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,326,604.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after buying an additional 728,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 76.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 799,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 347,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Stories

