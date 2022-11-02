Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CJT. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.36.

TSE:CJT opened at C$132.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$127.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$139.58. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$109.69 and a 52-week high of C$194.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

