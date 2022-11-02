Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ribbon Communications Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ribbon Communications in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ribbon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 37.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 113.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 142,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 75,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

