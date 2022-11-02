Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Increased by Analyst

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ladder Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ladder Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

