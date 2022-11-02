Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

