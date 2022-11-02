Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth about $219,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

