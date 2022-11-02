Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for XPO Logistics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in XPO Logistics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

