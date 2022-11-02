Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

NWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.0 %

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

