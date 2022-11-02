QITMEER NETWORK Price Hits $2.44 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00012132 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $5,794.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.4566383 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,547.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

