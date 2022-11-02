Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.84 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00013776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $296.23 million and approximately $44.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,395,508 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

