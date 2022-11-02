QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.64.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,221,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

