Quant Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $161.54 or 0.00786961 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $42.87 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.
About Quant
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
