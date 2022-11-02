Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PWR traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $140.82. 7,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average of $130.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.