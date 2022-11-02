Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $11.11 or 0.00053955 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $111.14 million and approximately $14,126.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.59 or 0.30659527 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 11.10958947 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,486.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

