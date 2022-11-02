Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.31 Billion (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00020267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $180,937.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,318.99 or 0.99986248 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007729 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00042073 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00043429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00250454 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 3.98973299 USD and is up 12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,950.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

