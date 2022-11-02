QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $69,105.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,536.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.
Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 6,903,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,745. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
QS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
