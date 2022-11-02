QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $69,105.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,536.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 6,903,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,745. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

