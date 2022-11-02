QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $69,105.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,536.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 6,903,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,745. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.