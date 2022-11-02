QUASA Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $109.44 million and approximately $148,465.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00143313 USD and is up 9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146,393.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

