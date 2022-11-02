QUASA (QUA) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. QUASA has a market cap of $109.90 million and approximately $149,140.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.55 or 0.99994999 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007764 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00043589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00143313 USD and is up 9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146,393.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

