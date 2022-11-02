QUINT (QUINT) Price Reaches $1.70 on Top Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $123,312.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00008455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

