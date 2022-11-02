Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$682.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.25 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Rapid7 Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,444. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 70.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.