Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$682.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.25 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Rapid7 Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,444. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 70.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

