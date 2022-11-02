RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 3.8%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.57. 1,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.