Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

