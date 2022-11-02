Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.87-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.07. 3,994,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. UBS Group AG grew its position in Realty Income by 53.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 407,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,200.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,663,000 after buying an additional 181,997 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,298,000 after buying an additional 145,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after buying an additional 135,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

