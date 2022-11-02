Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Insider Acquires A$24,000.00 in Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL – Get Rating) insider Anne Ward purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($16,783.22).
Redbubble Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.
Redbubble Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.