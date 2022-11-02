Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,116 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.71% of Regal Beloit worth $37,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth $237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regal Beloit news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,185,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Stock Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.43.

Regal Beloit Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Featured Articles

