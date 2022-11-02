renBTC (RENBTC) Price Down 3.4% This Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $20,220.65 or 1.00361478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $72.38 million and $2.10 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

