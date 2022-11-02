ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.00

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 30930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ReNeuron Group

In other ReNeuron Group news, insider Iain G. Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.