Renren (NYSE:RENN) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.55

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Renren Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.