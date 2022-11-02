Renren (NYSE:RENN) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.55

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Renren Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Renren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renren by 1,401.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Renren by 37,033.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Renren by 103.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Renren in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

