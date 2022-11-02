Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $251.00 at Craig Hallum

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $185.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.71. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $306.98.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,072 shares of company stock worth $9,849,728. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 46.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,340,000 after acquiring an additional 168,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 640.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,034 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.