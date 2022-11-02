Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Increases Dividend

ANZBY stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4672 per share. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Stories

