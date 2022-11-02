Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.50. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 14.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

