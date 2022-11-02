Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TPG (TPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TPG (NASDAQ: TPG):

10/18/2022 – TPG is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – TPG is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – TPG was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/14/2022 – TPG was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TPG Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.62 million. Equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TPG in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

