Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TPG (TPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TPG (NASDAQ: TPG):
- 10/18/2022 – TPG is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/17/2022 – TPG is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – TPG was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/14/2022 – TPG was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TPG Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.62 million. Equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TPG in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
