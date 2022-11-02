Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 93.87% and a negative net margin of 211.02%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of REFR stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Research Frontiers has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Frontiers stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

