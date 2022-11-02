Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Imperial Capital

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 100,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

