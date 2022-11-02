Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.59

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 13380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

