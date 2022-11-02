ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

