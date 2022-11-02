ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,990. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.22 and its 200-day moving average is $218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,989 shares of company stock worth $10,511,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 32.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ResMed by 20.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

