Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,930 shares.The stock last traded at $14.47 and had previously closed at $14.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

