Reviewing Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Range Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.86 $11.63 million $1.07 6.66 Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.33 $411.78 million $4.87 5.80

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 42.69% 33.03% 25.64% Range Resources 30.87% 60.30% 17.64%

Dividends

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Epsilon Energy pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Range Resources pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Epsilon Energy and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 2 6 7 0 2.33

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.04%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Summary

Range Resources beats Epsilon Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

