Reviewing Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Quhuo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -672.99% -59.85% -37.62%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $631.65 million 0.01 -$24.78 million ($2.70) -0.46 NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 3.26 -$37.97 million ($0.45) -0.50

This table compares Quhuo and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quhuo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Quhuo has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quhuo and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quhuo presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,339.02%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 343.07%. Given Quhuo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

Quhuo beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, the company engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

