Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,952 shares of company stock worth $380,569 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 298,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 251,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 974.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 231,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 547.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 178,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 175,304 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

