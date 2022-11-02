Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 2,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.