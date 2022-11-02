RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
RIBT opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.