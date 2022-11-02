RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%.

RIBT opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

