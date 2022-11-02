Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares changing hands.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.62.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile
Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
